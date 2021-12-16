Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday dismissed 11 employees who had been earlier suspended for taking part in the ongoing strike which has crippled the state-run bus service for over a month now.

Show-cause notices were issued to another 35 employees, officials said.

The tally of dismissed employees rose to 22, while the number of employees to whom show-cause notice has been served reached 292.

Since October 28, a majority of MSRTC employees have been on strike which intensified from November 9.

The employees are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, hoping for better and on-time salaries and other benefits.

So far, the MSRTC has suspended 10,650 employees including 169 who were suspended on Thursday.

The corporation has also terminated the services of 2,055 daily wage employees including 12 who were sacked during the day.

As many as 140 employees were transferred, taking the total of transferred employees to 2,764.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of more than 16,000 buses. It ferries over 65 lakh passengers daily in normal times.

Passengers, especially students and those in rural areas, are facing hardship due to the strike as they have to rely on private transporters who have hiked their fares.

