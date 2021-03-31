Amravati, Mar 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday placed the additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director of Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) under suspension over the suicide of a woman range forest officer.

As per the order issued from the Revenue and Forest Department by the Chief Conservator of Forest (Mantralaya) Arvind Apte, the additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director of MTR, M Shrinivas Reddy has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The action has come after range forest officer Deepali Chavan shot herself in Harisal of Amravati district last week, accusing deputy conservator of forest Vinod Shivkumar of harassment.

The victim had left behind a suicide note, in which she accused Shivkumar of driving her to suicide and also blamed Reddy for taking cognisance of her complaints against the accused, who has been arrested for abetment.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women had on Monday issued a notice to Reddy in connection with the case.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the commission has asked Reddy to give a written explanation in person or through his lawyer within eight days.

