Wayanad (Ker), May 3 (PTI) Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani on Tuesday visited Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala and said that there was "much that has not been done" in the district and the local administration has assured her that it would be addressed.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Comes Out in Support of Rahul Gandhi Over Nightclub Video; Attacks BJP Saying ‘Leading Double Lives With Beer in Teapots’.

Irani, meeting reporters after a review meeting with the local administration, pointed out various shortcomings, like lack of water connections to around 1.35 lakh households, non-screening for health issues common among tribals, non-digitisation of their land records and ensuring skill development among the tribals, in the district which were brought to her attention.

Also Read | Moto G82 Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

She further said that ease of living of the tribals needs to be enhanced, infrastructure in the district needs to be strengthened and developed and services like health, education, nutrition and financial services, needs to be delivered to the people there, especially the poorest of the poor.

"There is much that has not been done and I have been assured (by the district administration) that it will be done," the Union Minister said while answering queries from reporters there.

While speaking to reporters, she also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "I am not Rahul Gandhi, I don't run from Amethi."

This was in response to a query on whether she would consider contesting elections from Wayanad if her party asks her to.

She also said that she brings with her the compliments from Amethi to Wayanad.

During her interaction with reporters, she said that she came to know today that there were around 57,000 farmers in the district who did not have the Kisan Credit Card, 1.35 lakh families/ households did not have water connections, maintaining of proper land records had been going on for last 50 years and yet it was not completed and the housing schemes for the poor were not being implemented.

She also said that there were several central government schemes, like the Prime Minister's Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) and another meant for re-enrollment of out of school girls, which too were not being implemented as the district-level officials were unaware about them.

Irani said that she has received a commitment from the district administration that they will review their processes "so that their system deliveries can be bettered."

She also said that the administration assured her that they will try to ensure water connections to all households by 2023 under the Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)