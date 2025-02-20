Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted an interim 8,000-page B Report on Thursday in connection with the MUDA scam case.

According to officials, Lokayukta personnel reached the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru carrying four bags containing 27 volumes of documents related to the MUDA enquiry.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking on the development, Lokayukta SP Udesh said, "The investigation is progressing as per procedure. The documents submitted form a crucial part of the enquiry."

Earlier, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police issued a notice to complainant Snehamayi Krishna stating that the allegations in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the notice, Snehamayi Krishna's complaint invoked multiple legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Karnataka Land Acquisition Act.

However, after reviewing the evidence, the Lokayukta concluded that the allegations against the four accused individuals were either civil in nature, outside the scope of a criminal investigation, or based on misinterpretations of legal provisions.

The notice, issued by Lokayukta SP Udesh, declares the case "not actionable," leading to the submission of a final report to the competent court.

Reacting to the Notice, Snehamayi Krishna strongly criticised the Lokayukta, accusing it of shielding political leaders and vowing to challenge the report in court.

"It is proven what I doubted about Lokayukta. Lokayukta officials behaved like they had sold their souls to political leaders. Though I have submitted all required documents, Lokayukta police have given a notice saying that they're going to file a B report stating there is no evidence against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Swami, and Devaraj," Krishna said.

Karnataka LoP R Ashoka also criticised the decision saying, "The Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam was an investigation of Siddaramaiah, by Siddaramaiah and for Siddaramaiah. Congress Ministers and MLAs had given a clean chit to CM and his wife even before the investigation had begun. So it is no surprise that the Lokayukta police has now submitted with a B Report giving a clean chit to CM and his wife. Neither the people of Karnataka expected that the Lokayukta investigation will bring justice in this case. Justice may have been delayed but won't be denied. Truth and truth alone will win." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)