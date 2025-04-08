Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): A Special Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday heard a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging Lokayukta police's 'B Report' in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) 'scam' case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ED has argued that the Lokayukta police has not taken into the account the details shared by the probe agency in 'B Report'. ED has also requested permission to submit 27 documents in support of its decision.

"The ED is an independent investigative agency and has the authority to question the Lokayukta report. The Supreme Court has stated that an accused involved in money laundering should not be let off easily." ED counsel argued, referring to previous Supreme Court judgements.

However, the judge said that the ED can't file a separate petition in the matter.

"In this case, you are not allowed to file a separate complaint petition. Therefore, if you wish to submit certain facts in support of the complainants, you may do so," the Judge noted.

The judge has adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

MUDA case relates to the alleged allotment of 14 plots by Muda to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy, in 2021, which are located in the Vijayanagara area of Mysuru. In response, the ED is investigating the allegation that the MUDA had acquired 3.16 acres of land owned by Parvati in Kesare village.

In February 2025, the Lokayukta police had given almost "clean chit" to Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvati, his brother-in-law and others in the MUDA site allocation case due to lack of evidence.

In this report, it was stated that there was no political pressure in the allocation of 14 sites, which was attributed to the fault of the MUD officials.

However, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had questioned this report, and now the ED has also sought to reject it. (ANI)

