Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Mafia-turned politician Mukhar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari has filed an anticipatory bail plea at a special MP/MLAs court here in connection with an arms license case.

Special judge Harvansh Narayan has fixed August 2 for hearing the plea.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh's Debts Lower Than Other States, Claims Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

The special magistrate of MP/MLAs court had issued an arrest warrant against Abbas and directed the inspector of Mahanagar police station to arrest him and produce before the court by July 27.

Apprehending his arrest, Abbas had on Monday moved the special court to obtain the bail.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 35-Yr-Old Man Dies After Jumping off 10-Story Building.

The then Mahanagar police station in-charge, Ashok Singh, had on October 12, 2019 lodged an FIR against Abbas Ansari.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas had obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and later got it transferred to Delhi, where he purchased many arms on the changed address by saying that he was a popular shooter.

Abbas Ansari is the MLA of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party from Mau assembly constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)