Banda(UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Dreaded gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail early Wednesday morning after spending over two years in a Punjab prison, police said.

Acting on a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh Police took custody of the 57-year-old BSP legislator at Rupnagar jail on Tuesday to bring him back to Banda prison.

After a 900-km road journey that took over 14 hours, the five-time MLA reached Banda jail, where he was lodged in barrack number 15.

"Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises," Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari said.

Ansari will be guarded by three security personnel round-the-clock inside the barrack, he said.

Besides, a panel of four doctors has been constituted on the apex court's directions to monitor Ansari's health.

