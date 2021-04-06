Banda, Apr 6 (PTI) Gangster-turned BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari being brought from Ropar in Punjab to Banda is likely to reach here on Wednesday morning and is to be kept in barrack number 15 of the district jail, a police official said.

The security in Banda jail, meanwhile, has been beefed up with the deployment of an additional police force and he would be guarded by three security personnel round the clock inside the barrack, he said on Tuesday.

"We have been informed that Mukhtar Ansari's custody was handed over to the UP police at Punjab's Ropar jail after all the formalities were completed at around 2.00 pm,” the official said.

“After completing the journey of about 900 kilometres, he will reach Banda early on Wednesday morning," he added.

The police official added that at the request of the Banda jail administration, an additional police force has been deployed at the jail premises.

Another police official said details of visitors of hotels and tenants living in the city too are being gathered.

Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari said all security arrangements in the jail have been beefed up.

"Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises. In barrack number 15, where Mukhtar Ansari will be kept, arrangements of light, drinking water and cleanliness have been spruced up,” Tiwari said.

He also added that access to other jail inmates to the barrack 15 of the prison has been stopped.

Tiwari also said the main gate of the jail premises, which generally remains open, will now be kept closed.

Only the jail staff coming on duty will be allowed, but only after proper screening, he added.

