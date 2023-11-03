Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 3 (ANI): In the 22nd phase of the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu program on Thursday, people from different areas of the state met Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha. The Chief Minister spent a long time at his official residence listening to the grievances of people from different parts of the state and addressing various problems.All those who participated in the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu program today went home with smiles on their faces. In addition to providing immediate assistance, the Chief Minister took sincere initiatives to address everyone's problems.

Namita Bhowmik, a resident of Narsinghar, spoke with the Chief Minister, seeking support for her daughter Indrani's medical treatment and education. Indrani, who has a disability (Divyangjan), had not shown improvement despite numerous medical treatments. Financial instability had made it nearly impossible to continue her treatment and education.

After reviewing Indrani's medical records, the Chief Minister recommended regular physiotherapy and guaranteed support for her treatment. He also had a conversation with the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, ensuring the payment of a monthly allowance of Rs 2000.

Pradyot Das, a small trader residing in Agartala's Resham Bagan area, is grappling with challenges in affording medical treatment and education for his son, who has a disability.

Recognizing the difficulties they are facing, the Chief Minister promptly reached out to the local MLA, Ratan Chakraborty, by phone and assured them of the required support.

Biswajit Saha, a resident of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District, is battling cancer and facing the financial burden of his treatment. Upon learning of Biswajit Saha's situation, the Chief Minister instructed the Medical Superintendent of Agartala Cancer Hospital to take the necessary steps for his treatment and provide financial assistance.

Many others like Rishikesh Adhikari of Panisagar, Anil Chandra Nama of Manu Bazar in South Tripura, Bijay Kar of Jayanagar Akhaura Road, and Swarup Saha of Madhya Banamalipur sought medical help and were assured of necessary assistance from the Chief Minister.Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital Dr Shirmani Debbarma, Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare and Social Education Department Achintam Kilikdar, and officials of other concerned departments were also present. (ANI)

