Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 80-year-old leader does not have any symptoms at present, the party said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

"Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's COVID-19 test has returned positive. He is under the care of doctors. At present, he does not have any symptoms," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)