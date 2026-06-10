Bomb Threats in Mumbai, Ahmedabad: Multiple Bomb Threats Target Government Offices; BMC, NSE and AMC Among Targets (Watch Video)

Mumbai, June 10: Multiple municipal offices, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the mayor's office and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, were placed under heightened security on Wednesday following a series of coordinated bomb threats. According to the Mumbai Police, along with the threat to the BMC office, a threat to blow up the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building was also received.

Following the bomb threat received at the Mumbai Mayor's office, Mumbai Police personnel with the dog squad searched and secured the BMC office. Meanwhile, following the bomb threat received at the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat police, fire brigade personnel, and emergency response teams arrived at the spot and began a wide round of checking. Mumbai Hospital Bomb Threat: Email Warns of ‘LED Blast’ at 4 PM, BDDS Searches Premises as Police Trace Sender.

Bomb Threat at BMC Mayor Office in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai | Following a bomb threat received at the Mumbai Mayor's office today, Mumbai Police personnel with the Dog squad searched and secured the BMC office Along with the threat to the BMC office, a threat to blow up the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building was also… pic.twitter.com/qMODgI65uR — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

Earlier in March, Panic was created after a bomb threat via email was received at three locations in Mumbai, leading to searches and evacuations. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, were present at the scene, officials said.

According to the Mumbai police, threat mails had been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning. On March 8, A hospital in Mumbai also received a bomb threat via email, claiming that an "LED blast" would be carried out on the premises. Mumbai Bomb Threat: St Xavier’s College in Mahim Receives Hoax Call, Police Find Nothing Suspicious.

The email sparked significant panic among patients and staff. In response, the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital.

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