Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): Multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed in the Gujarat semi-connect Conference, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

An MoU was signed with JABIL India company for establishing new Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Unit in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 1000 crore, according to a press release.

This unit will focus on manufacturing photonics transceivers, which are essential data communication devices used in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Telecom, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Smart Infrastructure. The investment is expected to generate approximately 1500 new employment opportunities.

A Financial Support Agreement (FSA) was signed between India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Tata Electronics (TEPL) to facilitate financial assistance from the Central Government for the semiconductor fabrication unit that will be established at Dholera.

This unit will be set up with a total investment of Rs 91,526 crore, the press release added.

An MoU was signed between Tata Electronics and IIT Gandhinagar to collaborate on skill development in the semiconductor sector.

As part of this agreement, joint efforts will be undertaken to enhance expertise and training opportunities in this field at IIT Gandhinagar.

A tripartite agreement was signed between Tata Electronics, the Taiwanese company PSMC, and the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor manufacturer Himax Technologies. This agreement is expected to play a crucial role in the production of semiconductor chips at Dholera, where Tata Electronics will manufacture these chips with the technical support of PSMC.

Keynes Technology's new semiconductor unit was inaugurated at Sanand. It was announced that semiconductor chip production at this OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) plant in Sanand will commence with a pilot manufacturing line in June 2025, followed by the main manufacturing line in January 2026.

The company also signed a significant partnership agreement with Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS), a leading American semiconductor chip designer, developer, and global supplier of a wide range of power semiconductors.

This agreement covers multi-year, multi-million-dollar semiconductor chip products, including POWER MOSFETs, IGBTs, and IPMs.

Furthermore, Keynes Technology announced agreements with its technology partner, manufacturing equipment partner, and supply chain partner. Alongside this, strategic collaboration agreements with eight organizations were announced to facilitate skill development in the semiconductor sector, as per the press release.

An MoU was signed with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT) Company of Taiwan to establish a new Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) unit in Gujarat with an investment of over Rs 500 crore. This investment is expected to generate approximately 1000 new employment opportunities.

Micron Technology, a semiconductor company based in Sanand, Gujarat, signed an MoU to collaborate on initiatives related to environmental sustainability, health, safety, STEM education, and the development of skilled manpower. The benefits of these efforts will extend to the rural areas surrounding Sanand.

A Rs 10,000 crore worth of MoU was signed, expressing the intent to establish a compound semiconductor fabrication and optoelectronics facility in Gujarat with the technical support of NextGen Hitachi and Solidlight.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of a new hospital, an international school, and a fire station at Dholera SIR. The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) released the "Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chain" report and launched the "Vision to Reality" Make in India Product Initiative. (ANI)

