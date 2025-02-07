By Sumedh Salve

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Multiple Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress workers joined the Shinde Sena on Friday, in the presence of Maharasthra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Around 80 workers from both the parties switched over to Shinde Sena, sources said.

Also Read | Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: At His Son's Marriage, Billionaire Gautam Adani Commits to 'Seva' With INR 10,000 Crore Social Donation (See Pics).

"Many office bearers of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane districts have joined Shiv Sena today. People have faith in Shiv Sena...We will make sure that those who sit at home remain at home. When they lose, they blame EVMs," Eknath Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.

Talking about Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra assembly election, Shinde said, "In the Maharashtra assembly elections, there was not a wave but a great wave of beloved sisters in the state. Beloved sisters, beloved brothers voted in large numbers. They showed a good match to their half-brothers in the opposition party and gave the grand alliance a historic victory."

Also Read | Cuddalore: Toddler Drinks Diesel After Mistaking It For Water in Tamil Nadu, Dies in Hospital.

On the initiative of MLA Bhavana Gawli, Akola District Chief of Ubatha group Vijay Malokar, State Congress Secretary Dilip Bhojraj, Congress Washim District General Secretary Sachin Patil, Pramod Raut, Congress Karanja Taluka Vice President Vijay Khaire, Bhau Thorat, Youth Congress City President Praful Gavai and 75 workers joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

Meanwhile, taking a jibe Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Maharashtra deputy chief minster said, "This result has given Rahul Gandhi a 440-volt shock and he has not yet recovered from the shock of defeat."

Shinde claimed that Rahul Gandhi's Congress was staring at defeat in Delhi assembly elections and thus was making allegations against the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls that was held in November last year.

The Deputy CM said, "Rahul Gandhi should accept defeat. The voters in Maharashtra have cleared the opposition and given a huge victory to the Mahayuti, said Deputy Chief Minister Shinde. We are working to carry forward the ideas of Shiv Sena, which is 80 percent social work and 20 percent politics. The assembly elections proved that people need people who work, not people who make accusations and curses every day."

"In the Maharashtra assembly elections, there was not a wave but a great wave of beloved sisters in the state. Beloved sisters, beloved brothers voted in large numbers. They showed a good match to their half-brothers in the opposition party and gave the grand alliance a historic victory. This result has given Rahul Gandhi a 440-volt shock and he has not yet recovered from the shock of defeat," Shinde said.

In Muktagiri today, UBT and Congress workers from rural areas including Washim, Karanja, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Akola, Bhiwandi, Kalyan joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde.

Hundreds of UBT workers from rural areas including Malogaon Taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Akola, Bhiwandi, Kalyan joined Shiv Sena today. Also, UBT (Sena) Kerala State Chief N. Bhuvanchandran also also took up the bow and arrow of Shiv Sena today.

"We are working to carry forward the ideas of Shiv Sena, which is 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics. The assembly elections proved that people need people who work, not people who make accusations and curses every day. After losing the election, some people blame EVMs, the Election Commission and the court. Those who say that we should go to the people's court and take a vote on who is the real Shiv Sena, the voters gave a befitting reply in the election," Shinde said.

When asked by reporters about 'Operation Tiger', which is regarding multiple leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaving the party's fold, he said the MLAs of all parties are in touch with him. He added, "People want work. Those who come for work, their party does not look at them differently and works. Shiv Sena is the party of the tiger. One cannot become a tiger by wearing a tiger's skin, one needs the heart of a tiger."

Meanwhile, on reports of some of his party members joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, "If you (Eknath Shinde and BJP) are 'Mard ki Aulad' keep aside ED, CBI, Income Tax and Police and come and fight with us. We will show you which is the real Shiv Sena."

"If you try to break us now, we will break your head," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)