Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): After 10 staff members of Radhakrishnan restaurant on Mumbai's SV Road tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the restaurant was closed for two days.

Speaking to ANI, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, "10 out of 35 staff members have tested positive at Radhakrishnan restaurant on SV Road, hence it is closed for two days."

"After sanitisation and new staff deployment, the restaurant will be allowed to operate," the official added.

The restaurant staff, who tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo Covid Centre.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 86,359 active COVID-19 cases, 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, India has a total of 1,76,319 active cases with 1,08,39,894 discharges. The death toll stands at 1,57,548. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)