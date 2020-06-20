Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a 1,000-bed temporary hospital is being set up at Byculla here, a civic official said on Saturday.

The facility in the premises of Richardson and Cruddas Ltd will be ready by the end of the month, a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated.

Also Read | Punjab: Health Secretary Sacks 22 Lab Technicians Posted in Amritsar District Hospital to End 'VIP Culture'.

The hospital will be equipped with 300 ICU beds with oxygen supply and other facilities, it was stated.

Over 300 staffers, including 50 doctors, 100 nurses and 150 ward boys and other personnel, will work at the facility, while ambulances will also be provided depending on the requirement, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Government Cancels Leave of Medical Staff Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The civic body has already built such temporary COVID-19 facilities at NSCI dome in Worli, NASCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon and at MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)