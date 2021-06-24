Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Malwani here on Thursday, police said.

The girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Rathodi locality in the afternoon, an official said.

The girl's family had been away at the time of the incident and the death came to light when her younger sister alerted the family when she did not open the door despite persistent knocking, the official said.

While the exact cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it was found that the girl had attempted suicide in the past as well, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered in this regard.

