Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man in Powai while trying to snatch his mobile phone and cash, police said on Saturday.

Noor Yunus Khan (22) and Salim Arif Khan (21), had stabbed and slit the throat of Rajesh Bharadwaj on February 23 during the robbery attempt, killing him on the spot, an official said.

Acting on a tip off, Unit X of the Crime Branch laid a trap in Filterpada in Powai and arrested the two accused, he said.

Noor Khan has an attempt to murder case registered against his name in 2018 and was out on bail due to directives by the state government to reduce crowding in jails in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, he added.

