Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Two liquor outlet owners from Santacruz in Mumbai were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 directives after a crowd assembled for purchases though rules permit such establishments to sell online or through home delivery, police said on Sunday.

The two were arrested on Saturday under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) of IPC after crowds assembled at their outlets to buy liquor, said Senior Inspector Sunayna Nate of Vakola police station.

The two were released later, police added.

