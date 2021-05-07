Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Kandivali unit of Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday arrested a 20-year-old drug peddler from Goregaon area and seized drugs worth Rs 22,20,000 from his possession.

As per the official statement of Anti-Narcotics Cell, 36 grams of cocaine and 114 grams MD drug were seized from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

