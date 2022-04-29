Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Three people associated with a firm have been booked for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore on the promise of high returns in an agro investment scheme, a police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

On the complaint of a 65-year-old person, Praveer Parkar and his wife Gauri Parkar, director and co-director respectively of Maharaja group of companies, and one more person were booked, he said.

Also Read | India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Unique, Prompted by Moral Principles and Emotional Bonds, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

"As per the scheme, the investor had to put Rs 4.5 lakh for a three-guntha plot of land as well as common farm plot of one acre, which was to be divided among 40 investors. The complainant has said the promised returns did not materialize and others like him have lost a total of Rs 2.2 crore," the official said.

A case was registered under IPC and MPID Act provisions, the Matunga police station official said, adding that Praveer Parkar has been arrested and has been remanded in police custody till May 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)