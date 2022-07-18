Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl is missing after she fell into a major drain (nullah) in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place in Amrut Nagar locality when she was playing with some other children in the vicinity of the drain, he said.

"After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel mounted a search operation. She continues to be missing," he said.

