Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3(ANI): A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Mulund area of Mumbai.

The crime was committed on Friday night at the victim's house in Mulund area. The deceased woman has been identified as Maruti Laxman Gawli.

"I found the blood-stained body of my mother when I reached the house in the morning and then informed the police about the incident," the deceased's son said.

A case was registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified individual and the body was sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

