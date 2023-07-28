Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): An accused, arrested by the Borivali police, died allegedly by suicide by hanging himself in the Borivali lockup this morning, the police official said on Friday.

“A 28-year-old man who was arrested from Pune, died by suicide in police lockup of Boriwali,” Mumbai Police said.

As per the police, the accused, after the incident, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

“Further investigation is underway,” the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

