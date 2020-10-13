Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,325 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,32,395 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 9,504, the city civic body said.

With 2,354 people getting discharged after treatment in the day, the number of recoveries rose to 1,98,127.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 85 per cent, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 21,841.

The average growth rate of cases dropped to 0.98 per cent while the average doubling rate increased to over 77 days, the civic body said.

12.80 lakh samples have been tested so far, it said.

