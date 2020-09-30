Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,654 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day addition, taking the total tally to 2,05,142, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding that 46 fatalities took toll to 8,926.

At 2,389, Mumbai had reported the highest number of new cases in a day on September 17, it said.

A total of 2,066 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 1,69,268, the BMC said.

The city now has 26,540 active cases.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate is 1.05 per cent and the average doubling rate is 66 days.

The civic body has so far tested more than 11.15 lakh tests.

Mumbai now has 10,450 sealed buildings and 665 containment zones in slums and chawls.

