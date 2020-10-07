Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,19,938, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 46 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 9,245, it said.

The previous record spike of 2,654 cases in Mumbai was reported on September 30.

The daily number of new cases in the last two days remained below 1,900, after reporting over 2,100 infections for five consecutive days earlier.

Notably, the BMC has also crossed the milestone of conducting 12 lakh tests on Wednesday.

Mumbai's case recovery rate is 83 per cent now, the BMC said, adding that the number of recoveries stood at 1,83,742 with 2,257 people being allowed to go home in the last 24 hours.

The city's average growth rate of cases is 1.04 per cent while the average doubling rate is 67 days.

The number of active cases stands at 24,783, it said.

