Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the chief financial officer (CFO) of an agro company for allegedly duping an investor for Rs 117 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Pre-Order To Begin Tomorrow in India, Here's How To Pre-Book It.

The accused, identified as Dhwani Paresh Dattani (28), was apprehended by the EOW officials on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | India Post GDS Result 2022 Released For 2 Circles At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Details Here.

She was the CFO of Suumaya Industries, the official said.

Dattani was arrested on charges of duping an investor of Rs 117 crore by promising high returns, he said.

A probe into the case is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)