India News | Mumbai Airport Handles 52 Flights on Day 4

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Mumbai airport on Thursday operated 52 flights, including 26 outbound services, catering to more than 5,500 passengers on the fourth day of resumption of domestic air services after a two-month break.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday saw a total of 52 scheduled flights which include 26 departures and 26 arrivals and connected to 16 sectors which were operated by five airlines, airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

MIAL is a joint venture between the government-owned Airports Authority of India and GVK group.

The private airport operator also said it catered to a total of 5,583 passengers which include 4,255 passengers at departures and 1,328 at arrivals.

The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Bhubaneshwar route departing out of the Mumbai airport, MIAL added. PTI

