Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): In view of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has decided to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 for COVID-19 guidelines violators.

"Basis the directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will levy a fine on any individual found violating the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols at the airport with effect from April 1," read the release by the airport.

"A fine of Rs 1,000 will be issued to individuals who refuse to comply with COVID safety norms such as wearing face masks that cover the nose and mouth and maintaining social distancing amongst others at the airport," it said.

Meanwhile, the passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport will now have to pay just Rs 600 for the RT-PCR test as against the earlier rate of Rs 850.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, 37,821 recoveries, and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

As many as 9,090 fresh infections were recorded in Mumbai today. The city reported 5,322 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

