Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The interrogation of the six people arrested by the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday revealed that they planned to rob a jewellery store in Mumbai.

According to sources, in the face of sustained grilling by the ATS sleuths, the accused revealed that they had planned to raid and rob a jewellery store in Mumbai and gathered in the city to carry out the heist.

Also Read | 'Fake News': Maldivian Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan Denies Suspension of Ministers Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

The ATS identified the six arrested persons as Shahadat Hussain alias Kallu, Aslam Ali, Nadeem Mohammad, Rizwan Latif, Adil Khan and Naushad Shaikh.

"Over the last two days, the 6 accused persons had been staying at Ellora Guest House in the Borivali area. They had booked two rooms at the guest house. This morning, ATS raided the guest house and recovered 3 weapons --a single-barrel shotgun, a foreign-made pistol, and a locally-made pistol and 29 live cartridges from them," an ATS officer said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Abused, Brutally Thrashed For Demanding Liquor at MRP; Case Registered.

The sleuths also recovered two knives, a nylon rope, and chilli powder from the rooms of the accused and also impounded a vehicle.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)