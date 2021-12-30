Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his younger brother, an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in suburban Vikhroli here over a property dispute on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Vijay Salvi, he said.

"The victim's elder brother, Uttam Salvi, killed him using a sharp weapon following a heated argument over a property. The accused worked as a security guard. Police have nabbed him and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against him," the official said.

During the probe, police found that the siblings used to frequently fight over a room located in a chawl, he said.

