Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday submitted a 1365-page chargesheet in a court in the murder of a Juhu-based textile businessman who was administered arsenic and thallium in food allegedly by his wife and her lover.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Bail to Congress Leader Raja Pateria Held for 'Be Ready To Kill PM Narendra Modi' Remark.

The death of Kamalkant Shah came to light in December last year, after which his wife Kavita Shah (46) and her lover Hitesh Jain were held for alleged involvement.

Also Read | Air India Business Class Passenger Complains of Insect Being Served in Flight Meal (Watch Video).

Police had also probed the death of the businessman's mother, which took place a month earlier, due to the similarity in health issues exhibited by the two, an official said.

As part of the probe, statements of 15 persons were recorded, including some under section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said.

There is direct as well as medical evidence against the accused, who have also confessed to the crime, he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)