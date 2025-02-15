Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): A blaze broke out at Freemasons Hall in Mumbai's Fort area on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to contain the blaze, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

