Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free COVID-19 testing, vaccines, food and all other related services to students who came back to India from Ukraine on Saturday.

"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today. We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities," said Pednekar.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases; No Death During the Day for Seventh Time in February 2022.

Mumbai Mayor announcement came after, a first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, landed in Mumbai. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who welcomed the students at Mumbai airport, said, "Since the beginning of this crisis, our main objective was to bring back each and every Indian stranded in Ukraine.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Only Saifai Family Flourishes in Samajwadi Party'.

"219 students have arrived here. This was the first batch, the second will reach Delhi soon. We'll not stop until all of them are back home," he said.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)