Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Two people including a man and a boy are yet to be found in the Mumbai ferry incident that took place on Wednesday evening, as per the Indian Navy officials.

Search operations to find the missing are being carried out by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

Eight naval crafts and one helicopter along with one Indian Coast Guard vessel have been deployed in the area, as per Indian Navy officials.

Additionally, the Indian Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry to investigate the accident. The Navy is cooperating and coordinating with all agencies including the police on further actions.

The incident occurred when the Indian Navy lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized.

As of now as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 105 people have been admitted to five different hospitals out of which 90 are either discharged or are in stable condition in the Mumbai Boat accident.

The BMC also mentioned that two people are in critical condition and 13 people have died."

Search and rescue operations are still continuing by various agencies including the Indian Navy," the BMC said.

Four of the six persons who were onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers including 20 children, according to Indian Navy officials.

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government will provide all assistance to those affected, with rescue operations underway.

He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. (ANI)

