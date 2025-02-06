Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The body of a man was found floating in the sea in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found near Sassoon Dock in South Mumbai.

According to officials, Colaba police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the incident.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

