Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old woman who was missing from Friday morning was recovered from a nullah in Ghatkopar in the metropolis, a police official said on Tuesday.

Deepali Bukane, a resident of Ramabai Nagar, had left home in the morning that day but did not return after which her kin filed a missing person case with Pant Nagar police station, he said.

"We found her body in a nullah on Monday afternoon. There are no injury marks on the body and it seems it is a case of drowning. Probe continues," he said.

