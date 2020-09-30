Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Body of a 21-year-old woman who went missing on September 25 was found in a gutter near her residence in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have registered a case.

On Friday morning, the woman went out of her house but did not return. Later, her family approached the police. (ANI)

