Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): A rape case was registered against a Mumbai businessman on the complaint filed by an actress, police informed on Saturday.

According to the police, the complainant said the businessman raped her several times on the pretext of marriage.

The two had met at a party a year ago, the police informed further.

On the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered under IPC sections 376(2)(N), 323 and 504, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case as yet, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

