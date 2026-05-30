India News | Mumbai Cab Drivers Voice Distress as CNG Rises to Rs 86/kg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Following a Rs 2 per kilogram hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Mumbai, cab drivers on Saturday expressed concern over rising operating costs, saying the increase would further affect their earnings as passenger fares remain unchanged.

The CNG prices in Mumbai were hiked by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the retail price to Rs 86 per kg amid concerns over global energy supplies due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The price hike triggered concern among cab drivers.

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Speaking to ANI, local cab driver Faiz Khan said the increase in CNG prices was creating difficulties for drivers whose income has not kept pace with rising expenses.

"All I want to say is that this is causing a lot of trouble now. The previous rate of CNG was lower, and now the price has gone up, but the fares we used to get are still the exact same--the fares haven't increased. The amount of work we used to get done before is much less now, and we are the ones suffering because of it," he told ANI.

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Another driver, Maan Singh Nikam, said repeated hikes in CNG prices were directly impacting their livelihoods.

"If the government is increasing inflation like this, what can we even do? This shouldn't happen. They have raised CNG prices three times already; they shouldn't increase it anymore. The fares are still the same as before; they haven't increased, but the price of CNG keeps going up. It directly impacts our earnings--if we spend it all on CNG, our actual income remains just as low as before," he said.

Echoing similar concerns, driver Shakeel Ahmed said the rise in fuel costs has not been matched by an increase in customer fares.

"It is definitely a loss for us, sir, because earlier the rates were low, and now the rates are high. When we ask the customers (parties) to pay more, they refuse to increase the rates, and we are forced to work for the same old amount. The customers are not increasing the fares, but the price of gas keeps rising. This means inflation is just going up and up, it's not coming down at all," he said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the CNG was hiked by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, which was the fourth straight increase in price this month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)