Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): A case has been registered under the Arms Act against a 17-year-old youth for cutting cakes with a sword, said the police on Monday.

As per reports, the young man was celebrating his birthday with his friends on Friday night.

A video of the incident has gone viral where the young man is seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword.

"The video is from the Borivali area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against the 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act," said Mumbai Police.

The accused has been absconding while the search for the youth is still on.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

