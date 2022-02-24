Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): A case has been registered against the BJP leader Mohit Kamboj at the Santacruz Police station in Mumbai on charges of violating the Arms Act, including violating the COVID-19 rules.

Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Kamboj for celebrating with a sword in public after the arrest of the NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Also Read | DRDO-IIT Delhi Successfully Demonstrated Quantum Communication Between Prayagraj, Vindhyachal.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said that on orders of the state government, the police have forcibly registered this case against him. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | ED Confiscated Rs 18,000 Crore from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)