Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person after a message warning of a terror attack was posted on the website of a church here, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update for New Year's Eve: No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Post 9 PM on December 31, Says DMRC.

A message threatening of a bomb blast was posted on the feedback form on the website of Bandra-based Mount Mary Church on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: State Government Staffers Get Option to Choose Between New and Old Pension Schemes.

The message "7 pm blast, Lashkar e Taiba..Hahaha" cropped up on the website, but a few minutes later another post came up, in which the sender apologised and claimed that the message was sent by a mentally unstable child, the official said.

Considering the seriousness of the message, the Bandra police, however, registered a case under section 505 (2) (statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)