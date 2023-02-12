Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said his party would register a record win in the Mumbai civic polls, which are due since early last year.

Addressing the executive committee of the BJP's Mumbai unit, he said his party was confident of a "record win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation due to the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and (Mumbai chief and MLA) Ashish Shelar".

"Every BJP worker in Mumbai must visit at least 2,000 homes and increase the reach of the party. It is a now or never situation as we have governments that take good and quick decisions at the Centre as well as in the state," he claimed.

Ridiculing Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Bawankule said the former was probably the only CM in the state who never carried a pen.

"He never signed or gave a remark on any file or letter of request. On the other hand, Fadnavis gives orders, directives on every file and letter that comes to him," he claimed.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said the BJP and ally Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will together win 150 out of the 227 seats in the BMC.

"The BJP will appoints it own mayor. I want see even one work completed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction despite ruling the BMC for so long," Shelar said.

