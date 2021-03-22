Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

This was Nagrale's first meeting after taking charge as the Commissioner of Police.

Last Wednesday, he had replaced Param Bir Singh as the Mumbai top cop.

Earlier, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as the Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiran death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. (ANI)

