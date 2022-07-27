Congress workers trying to stop a train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station in protest against ED

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Services of Mumbai local train were disrupted on Wednesday morning for the second day.

The CPRO Western Railways gave a clarification and said that some people came to stop the train but they didn't succeed but didn't succeed. All of them have been detained.

"There is no disturbance at Borivali station as aimed by few. There was some technical issue for which the train had stopped but everything is normal now. Nothing like what is being claimed." added CPRO Western Railway.

Meanwhile, a group of Mumbai Youth Congress workers attempted to stop a Gujarat-bound express train at the Western line's Borivali local train station. They were protesting against the questioning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi earlier today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for the third round of questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi arrived at the ED office accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Tuesday, ED questioned Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance.

Last month the ED also questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the National Herald case.

The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Sonia Gandhi and her son owned 38 per cent shares each. (ANI)

