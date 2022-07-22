Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) A 42-year-old waiter was stabbed allegedly by a cook over food preparation in the kitchen of a hotel in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place in Andheri East and the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Jalal, he said.

"Jalal, who is a waiter, had an argument with Madhav Mandal, who works in the eatery as a cook. They first had an argument at around 1am and then clashed again in the morning over some issue with the food preparation," he said.

"Mandal took a knife lying in the kitchen and stabbed Jalal in the chest and other parts of the body. He died on the spot. Mandal was arrested and charged with murder," the MIDC police station official said.

