India News | Mumbai Cop Transferred After Argument with MLA

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Senior police inspector Shalini Sharma was transferred on Thursday, a day after a video emerged showing her arguing with Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi over the issue of migrant workers, an official said.

Sharma, who was attached to the Nagpada police station in central Mumbai, was transferred to Chembur in the suburbs in the evening, an official said.

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha Member And MD of Mathrubhumi Group, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Kozhikode.

Azmi had staged a protest demanding transfer of Sharma alleging mismanagement by police in sending migrant labourers back to their hometowns.

A video of the verbal argument between the two had gone viral.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kareda SDO Performs Last Rites of Four-Month-Old Baby After Villagers Refuse Fearing COVID-19.

However, senior officials said Sharma had requested for transfer which was accepted.

Jai Prakash Bhosale has succeeded Sharma at the Nagpada police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)