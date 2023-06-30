Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Nearly 37,000 mobile phones were blocked and more than 11,000 devices were traced by the Web Development Centre of Mumbai police with help from the Central Equipment Identity Register website, an official said on Friday.

The move came about after the WDC linked the CEIR and Mumbai police websites, which allowed people to update information about their lost, missing and stolen phones, he said.

"We managed to block 38,667 mobile phones and trace 11,056 mobile phones," he said.

The Central Equipment Identity Register is a citizen centric portal of the Department of Telecommunications for tracing lost or stolen mobile phones.

It facilitates the blocking of such devices so that they cannot be used/misused in the country. If anyone tries to use a blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated.

A mobile phone once found can be unblocked on the portal by citizens for normal, authorised use.

