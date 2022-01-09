Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Police rescued a man and woman who fell into the water off the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Sunday after a strong sea current hit their boat, an official said.

Also Read | Indigo Airlines to Cancel Around 20% of Flights Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Waives Off Change Fees.

Vikas Salvi and Nikita Damania were rescued after the south region police control room got a distress call and a boat was sent for them, he said.

Also Read | IAC Vikrant Sets Out For New Trials Ahead of Commissioning in 2022, Check Pics.

"The two were pulled into the rescue boat with a rope and then taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. The rescue team from Yellow Gate police station included ASI Vasaikar, ASI Manoj Patil, ASI Jorvekar and police constable Boondile," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)